Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants get warm welcome in Israel

BEN-GURION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants have arrived to a festive ceremony at Israel’s international airport. It’s part of an effort by the Israeli government to fulfill a pledge to reunite hundreds of families. Some 300 people landed on the Ethiopian Airlines flight Thursday, with many waving flags or stopping to kiss the ground as they streamed off the aircraft. Although the families are practicing Jews, Israel does not consider them Jewish under religious law. Instead, they were permitted to enter under a family-unification program. Community activists accuse the government of dragging its feet in a pledge to bring all remaining Ethiopian Jews to Israel by 2020. An estimated 7,000 remain behind in Ethiopia.