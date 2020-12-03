Gov. Reynolds expects COVID-19 vaccine available for 172,000 Iowans by end of December

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds delivered some promising news Thursday about how the state plans to handle an initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Iowa expects to receive 172,000 doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna over the next month, pending emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

"The week of December 20 we anticipate another 31 doses of Pfizer vaccine and pending its approval, our first shipment of 54-thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine," Reynolds said. "The week of December 27th another 95 thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 77 of the Moderna vaccine are anticipated to arrive in Iowa."

The state will use a portion of its initial allocation for health care workers, storing the vaccines at six health care sites across the state. The state will reserve the rest for a federal program that will use pharmacies to vaccinate residents and employees at skilled nursing facilities across the state.

Individuals will require two doses of the vaccine, separated by 21 or 28 days. The vaccines that will be distributed from the shipments in December will go to the 172,000 individuals as an initial first dose. The state has confirmed they will receive another round of vaccines in time to give those individuals their second dose.

The governor said that this is not the time for Iowans to let their guard down regarding following public health guidelines. She also said that the state's priority should be keeping students in classrooms.

"Beyond academics, schools serve students in a multitude of ways that are critical to their health and well-being," Reynolds said. "From socialization with their teachers and peers to providing a safe environment to learn, healthy meals and behavioral and mental health services."

Reynolds says schools are a safe place for children. She says despite the increased COVID-19 activity across the state, a majority of school districts and schools have remained at least 50 percent in-person learning for this fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this story