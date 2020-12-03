Garza, Nunge lead No. 3 Iowa past Western Illinois, 99-58

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 35 points, 30 in the first half, and Jack Nunge added 18 as No. 3 Iowa stayed undefeated with a 99-58 home win over Western Illinois. It was the second consecutive game in which Garza scored 30 or more points in the first half. The preseason All-American also pulled down 10 rebounds. Nunge, who missed the Hawkeyes’ first two games this season because of his father’s death, matched his career scoring high.