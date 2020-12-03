Rights group says Egypt has freed 3 arrested staffers

CAIRO (AP) — The acting director of a prominent Egyptian rights group says its three staffers who were arrested last month have been freed. Hossam Baghat says the three staffers from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, one of Egypt’s last rights groups still operating, were freed on Thursday night. The three are executive director Gasser Abdel-Razek, Karim Ennarah and Mohammed Bashir. They were arrested in November after EIPR hosted foreign diplomats to discuss the human rights situation in Egypt. They were charged with terrorism and spreading false information.