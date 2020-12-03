EU legal advisor says top court should reject Hungary action

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior legal adviser says the European Union’s top court should dismiss Hungary’s attempts to overturn a European Parliament action aimed at holding the country to account for a possible breach of the bloc’s values. Advocate General Michal Bobek said Thursday that Hungary’s action before the European Court of Justice is “unfounded.” Advocates General routinely provide legal guidance to the ECJ. Their opinions are not binding but are followed in most cases. EU lawmakers voted on an “Article 7” procedure in 2018 over concerns about Hungary’s constitutional and electoral systems, the independence of its judiciary, corruption and conflicts of interest. Hungary argues that if abstentions were taken into account the vote would not have passed. Bobek disagrees.