Dec. 3: Iowa reports 70 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,926 more cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,926 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 236,792.

The state's website says that of the 236,792 people who have tested positive, 147,152 have recovered. This is 4,903 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The state is reporting 70 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,519. While this is the highest number of deaths reported in 24 hours, there are still no deaths reported from December, according to the state's dashboard.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (147,152) and the number of deaths (2,519) from the total number of cases (236,792) shows there are currently 87,121 active positive cases in the state.

There were 136 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,124, which is down from 1,164. Of those hospitalizations, 224 are in the ICU (down from 226 yesterday) and 131 are on ventilators (the same as yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 7,010 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,229,582 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,926 positive tests divided by 7,010 tests given) is 41.7 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 186 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a total of 11,909 cases in the county (11,160 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 749 Serology positive cases). There have been 241 more recoveries since Wednesday, leaving a total of 7,086 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 137 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 143 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a total of 14,733 cases. There have been 24 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,619 recoveries. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 193 deaths. There are 66 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.0 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 76 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 9,816 reported cases. There have been 178 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 6,714 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 37 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.7 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 86 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 9,435 reported cases. There were 266 more recoveries reported for a total of 6,495. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 94 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.1 percent.

