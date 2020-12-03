Cedar Rapids schools returning to in-person learning next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Community School District has announced they will be reopening their schools to in-person learning starting next week. The district says this decision is due to a decrease in COVID-19 positivity in Linn County along with reduced staff absenteeism and area healthcare systems gaining stable capacity.

Schools that were conducting in-person learning prior to the state waiver for remote learning will welcome students back on Monday, December 7th. This includes all elementary schools, Metro High School, Polk Alternative Education and Harding, Roosevelt, and Wilson middle schools.

Franklin and McKinley middle schools will resume in-person learning on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferson and Washington high schools will resume their hybrid model on the 9th as well.

"While we are making plans to return to in-person learning the week of December 7th, we emphasize that the mitigation efforts of mask wearing, hand sanitizing and social distancing must remain strong for our kids to stay in school," Superintendent Noreen Bush said. "When the community does its part, our students get to return to in-person learning."

The district had filed to conduct remote learning until December 14th, with the option to resume in-person learning on the 7th is COVID-19 related conditions improved.

Due to damage suffered from the August derecho, Taft Middle School and Kennedy High School will resume in-person learning at later dates. Taft will have in-person learners return on December 14th. Kennedy will return to in-person learning in mid-January.

All high school athletics and activities can resume beginning Saturday, December 5th. Athletic directors and coaches will provide detailed information regarding practice schedules and events.

The district is reminding families that the CDC updated its quarantine guidelines this week and the district and Linn County Public Health will follow the updated guidance. The district also continues to follow LCPH's guidance regarding close contacts as it aligns with CDC guidance:

Close contact is defined by CDC, and subsequently LCPH, as: Being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period, starting from 2 days before illness onset or testing even if masks are worn;

Living in the same household as a COVID-19 positive person;

Direct physical contact with a COVID-19 positive person (hugged or kissed them);

Exposure to respiratory droplets from a COVID-19 positive person (sneezed on, coughed on, etc.)

Starting Monday, Grab N’ Go meals will be available at three pickup locations:

Johnson STEAM Academy; Roosevelt RCCBA; Wright Elementary through Wednesday, December 9th, then Pierce Elementary beginning Thursday, December 10t.

Free breakfast and lunch for all children 18 and under. Virtual learning students are able to pick up Grab N’ Go meals on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No student IDs are necessary. Parents, guardians, and students may pick up the meals. Families may pick up meals for all of their virtual learning students at one meal service location.

For more information from the Cedar Rapids Community School District, click here.