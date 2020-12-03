‘Bridge Under the Bridge’ Christmas toy drive helping Cedar Rapids families in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- 'Bridge under the Bridge' has fed 50,000 meals to Cedar Rapids families in need after the derecho. Now they're taking it a step further with a toy drive!

Each child in need is represented with a derecho stump or leaf ornament, which can be picked up throughout Cedar Rapids by families that want to help out. Around 46 families are in need, amounting to 127 children.

"We know if it's been hard that they've had to get meals from us, we know it's going to be hard for Christmas," organizer Bridgette Robinson said. "And we have had help for Christmas for our kids before and it's such a blessing to know that you don't have to worry about your kids not opening something on Christmas."

The ornaments can be picked up at:

'Bridge Under the Bridge'

Sugarfire Cedar Rapids

Metco Credit Union 115 8th Ave SW

Hy-Vee drug on 6th St SW

Now The Map Room downtown CR

Find more details on their Facebook page.