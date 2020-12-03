Azerbaijan discloses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict troop toll

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijani authorities have disclosed for the first time details the country’s military casualties in the recent fighting with Armenian forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that 2,783 troops were killed during the 44 days of intense clashes and more than 100 servicemen are considered unaccounted for. The heavy fighting that erupted in late September over Nagorno-Karabakh marked the biggest escalation of a long-simmering conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. A Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect on Nov. 10 halted the hostilities. Armenia’s Health Minister said last month that at least 2,425 Armenian servicemen were killed in action.