Automakers prep for stronger mileage standards under Biden

DETROIT (AP) — Now that it’s clear Joe Biden soon will be president, the fight over automobile pollution and fuel efficiency standards is likely to peter out, and U.S. consumers should see a broader selection of electric and efficient vehicles. But just how wide those choices will be and when they will come depends a lot on how negotiations go between the new administration and a fractured industry. At a board meeting Tuesday, the industry’s trade association, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, recognized that change is coming. Experts say there likely will be stronger requirements under Biden. But the new technology will push prices up, and dealers fear that buyers will still prefer SUVs and trucks.