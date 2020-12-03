Austin Mayor goes to Mexico; tells public to stay home

Democrat, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler told NBC affiliate KXAN he regrets traveling to Mexico with his family earlier this month as he urged residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Adler issued a statement in response to a report by the Austin American-Statesman that he attended an outdoor wedding for his daughter on Nov. 8 and then traveled by private plane to the family’s timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with seven other family members.

“I regret this travel. I wouldn’t travel now, didn’t over Thanksgiving and won’t over Christmas. But my fear is that this travel, even having happened during a safer period, could be used by some as justification for risky behavior. In hindsight, and even though it violated no order, it set a bad example for which I apologize,” Adler said in the statement.

Adler is just the latest in a series of Democratic politicians who have failed to follow their own rules.

Denver's mayor was recently caught traveling to Mississippi.

California Governor, Gavin Newsom has been telling people for months to stay home and avoid restaurants, but was then caught on camera attending a $450 per plate dinner for a lobbyist.