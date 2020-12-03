Attorney charged with plot to steal Somali government funds

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland attorney has been charged with engaging in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $12.5 million in Somali government assets from financial institutions and keep a portion of the money for himself. A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jeremy Wyeth Schulman, 45, of Bethesda, charges including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. The 11-count indictment says Schulman and others tried to fraudulently obtain control over hundreds of millions of dollars in Central Bank of Somalia assets held in bank accounts that had been frozen due to civil war and political instability in the African country. Schulman is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday.