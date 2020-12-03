American Airlines announces Waterloo Airport flight schedule for January

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - American Airlines has announced its flight schedule from Waterloo to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and back for January 2021.

The schedule is as follows:

“With a vaccine on the way in 2021, and numerous national reports noting the safety of flying during the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline industry continues to operate in a difficult time requiring our local support. With the above schedule, this provides passengers throughout the Greater Cedar Valley Region a life-line for access to the National Air Transportation System for all communities that are seeing significantly reduced levels of scheduled air service for passenger travel," Airport Director, Keith Kaspari, said.

As he has mentioned in previous news releases, Kaspari said the airline industry is still only performing at an approximate 25% to 30% passenger load compared to pre-COVID passenger levels.

With that, airport officials remain optimistic that passengers throughout the Greater Cedar Valley Region will support the service with a growing number of passengers.