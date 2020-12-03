72-year-old Decorah woman dies in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday.

Deputies said Peggie Krumme, 72, of Decorah, was traveling south on County Road W14 in southern Winneshiek County. Her car left the road, entered a ditch and struck a rock embankment before coming to rest under a bridge.

The exact time of the crash is unknown. A farmer doing fieldwork discovered the crash.

Krumme was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saint Lucas Fire Department and Winneshiek County Ambulance Service assisted.