Weather History: Early December Blizzard of 1990

An early season winter storm from December 2-3, 1990 brought all sorts of weather issues from snow and wind to rain and ice from Texas and Oklahoma, all the way up to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In eastern Iowa, it was an early season blizzard.

An area of low pressure developed in the Rockies and strengthened as it tracked through the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma.

The track of the low pressure went through Missouri, near St. Louis, and into central Illinois. This is the prime winter storm track for eastern Iowa to be on the cold and snowy side of the storm. Snow totals ranged from 6 to 15" across eastern Iowa.

Waterloo: 8.4"; Dubuque: 15.0"; Cedar Rapids: 9.8"; Iowa City: 10.0"

Below is a look at some other snowfall amounts and peak wind gusts from the event, courtesy of the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

Today is the 30th anniversary of the December 2-3, 1990 blizzard across the Midwest. Here are selected storm total snow amounts and peak wind speeds from that storm. pic.twitter.com/4F5qXUmNo8 — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) December 2, 2020

Wind guts were in the 40-55+ mph range, creating blowing and drifting snow during the blizzard. In Iowa City, the roof of a sports stadium collapsed due to the heavy snow and caused $2 million worth of damage.

