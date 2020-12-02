Waterloo Police make 3rd arrest in deadly robbery

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- A Waterloo woman has been arrested for her alleged role in the robbery of a Waterloo man who was fatally shot in August.

Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40, of Waterloo is charged with one count of second-degree robbery. She was charged while at the Black Hawk County Jail, where she has been held since October after violating parole.

She is accused of helping plan an armed robbery that ended in the shooting death of Vincent Hemenway, 49. Jackson is the third suspect arrested in the case.

Court records say police found evidence that Jackson's cell phone had been used to plan the robbery, sending a map of the target area and a message to bring guns.

Officers were called to 556 Adrian Street around 11:45 p.m. on August 15 in response to a shooting. First responders found Hemenway had been shot. He was taken to Allen Hospital where he later died. So far, no murder charges have been filed in the case.