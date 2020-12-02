Waterloo Fire and Rescue advises folks to take precaution when decorating for the holidays

(KWWL) - With December in full swing folks are, or already have, put up their Christmas decorations. However, from Christmas trees to lights, Waterloo Fire and Rescue wants to make sure safety is a priority.

Although beautiful and festive, putting up decorations can be dangerous if you don't take the proper precautions.

Battalion Chief, Bill Beck, said if your tree is well watered, you won't need to worry about needles falling out.

But regarding candles, Beck told "KWWL" if they're not in a sturdy candle holder, pay extra attention.

OTHER CANDLE RECCOMENDATIONS:

Keep children and pets away; especially cats

NEVER leave a candle burning in an empty room

On top of all of those precautions, Beck said they actually get a lot of calls for ladder accidents during this time of year.

"We see a lot of increase calls, simply for falls, especially when it starts to get slippery and icy, we don't have our sea legs quite yet on the ice, so we will get those fairly often." Battalion Chief, Bill Beck

When do these accidents occur? Beck said when people are putting up lights and are not using a ladder properly.

"We wanna make sure we have two people anytime we use a ladder, one person will climb and the other person will be called a heeler, they'll just basically be at the base holding the ladder safe," Beck said.

IF USING A LADDER, BECK URGES YOU: