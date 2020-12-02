Washington County Sheriff’s K9 dies after battle with cancer

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says one of their K9s has died after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

The Sheriff's Office says it's with a heavy heart that K9 Vasco passed away Wednesday afternoon while with his handler, Deputy Nolan Burke and family. Vasco has been a Washington County K9 since June 1st, 2015 after completing his training with Dep. Burke.

Vasco was born in Poland in September 2014. He was active for several years helping the Sheriff’s Office detect drugs, track missing or wanted individuals, protecting Dep. Burke and other members of the department.

The Sheriff's Office says Vasco will be missed.