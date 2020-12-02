Skip to Content

US won’t seek death penalty in Planned Parenthood case

New
1:21 pm National news from the Associated Press

Federal prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing three people and injuring nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015. U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn submitted a one-sentence notice Wednesday of the decision on Robert Dear’s prosecution in federal court. It did not include any explanation. The move comes a year after Dear was charged in federal court after his prosecution in state court stalled. He had repeatedly been deemed incompetent to stand trial. Dear has insisted he is competent. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content