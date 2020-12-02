US to block goods from Chinese company over rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will block imports from a major Chinese producer of cotton goods for its suspected use of workers detained as part of a crackdown on ethnic minorities in China’s northwest. The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps was already on a U.S. Treasury sanctions list that barred American companies from doing business with the company. A measure announced Wednesday by Customs and Border Protection detains any shipments at U.S. ports. It is the sixth time in recent months that the U.S. has issued such an order on companies operating in the region of China where authorities have detained more than 1 million Uighurs and other minorities.