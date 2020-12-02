US envoy: Afghan, Taliban team ready to set talks agenda

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. envoy who brokered the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban says the two sides have overcome a three-month impasse and agreed on rules and procedures for the negotiations. The next step is setting the agenda. The development is significant as it means the warring sides are getting closer to actually starting to negotiate the issues that could end decades of fighting in Afghanistan and determine the country’s post-war future. The U.S. envoy tweeted that now there is a signed document, the Taliban and the government should to get down to the business of negotiating a “political roadmap and a cease-fire.”