Tuesday’s Scores

12:27 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48

Albia 75, Pella Christian 66

Atlantic 42, Creston 36

Ballard 71, Norwalk 46

Beckman, Dyersville 73, Benton Community 47

Bedford 67, Essex 15

Boyden-Hull 95, George-Little Rock 36

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46, CAM, Anita 45

Camanche 83, Wilton 55

Carroll 77, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41

Cascade,Western Dubuque 43, Bellevue 28

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Mount Pleasant 39

Cedar Valley Christian School 60, Starmont 51

Central Elkader 59, West Central, Maynard 32

Clarinda 53, Red Oak 39

Clarke, Osceola 52, Stanton 50

Clear Lake 61, Nevada 54

Collins-Maxwell 56, Colo-NESCO 53

Dallas Center-Grimes 76, ADM, Adel 38

Denison-Schleswig 71, MVAO-CO-U 55

Des Moines Christian 62, Central Decatur, Leon 43

Dike-New Hartford 79, Charles City 61

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46, Clarksville 37

East Sac County 76, Woodbury Central, Moville 66

Easton Valley 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 62

Forest City 46, Eagle Grove 20

GMG, Garwin 67, Baxter 65

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44

Heartland Christian 59, Whiting 14

Hillcrest Academy 60, Mediapolis 33

Holy Trinity 73, WACO, Wayland 49

Humboldt 46, Manson Northwest Webster 39

Humboldt 83, PAC-LM 57

Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Belle Plaine 40

Lake Mills 63, West Hancock, Britt 39

LeMars 59, Unity Christian 53

Lenox 85, Orient-Macksburg 19

Lynnville-Sully 69, Colfax-Mingo 47

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Sheldon 48

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 73, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35

Mount Ayr 64, Panorama, Panora 44

Nashua-Plainfield 86, Rockford 63

North Butler, Greene 51, Northwood-Kensett 36

North Fayette Valley 81, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 58

North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Midland, Wyoming 27

North Mahaska, New Sharon 68, Montezuma 66

North Tama, Traer 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 26

Northeast, Goose Lake 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 41

Okoboji, Milford 78, Rock Valley 75

Osage 68, Newman Catholic, Mason City 66

Oskaloosa 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 45

Ottumwa 57, Grand View Christian 50

Pekin 76, Winfield-Mount Union 46

Pella 78, North Polk, Alleman 35

Regina, Iowa City 61, Tipton 44

Roland-Story, Story City 66, Gilbert 59

Saint Ansgar 54, Central Springs 49

Sibley-Ocheyedan 64, Sioux Center 58

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53, Estherville Lincoln Central 49

South Hamilton, Jewell 60, South Central Calhoun 47

South Hardin 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48

Southeast Valley 65, Madrid 53

Southwest Valley 65, Madrid 63

Spencer 62, Sioux City, East 59

St. Mary’s, Remsen 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 33

Storm Lake 62, Sioux City, North 45

Treynor 62, IKM-Manning 40

Tri-Center, Neola 67, Riverside, Oakland 35

Tripoli 54, Riceville 30

Wapello 81, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34

Wayne, Corydon 41, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37

West Branch 73, Durant-Bennett 34

West Delaware, Manchester 61, Center Point-Urbana 44

West Sioux 65, South O’Brien, Paullina 51

Western Christian 96, Newell-Fonda 68

Williamsburg 74, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 70

Woodbine 51, West Harrison, Mondamin 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chariton vs. Newton, ppd.

Clear Lake vs. West Fork, Sheffield, ccd.

Davenport, West vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ccd.

Fairfield vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.

Fort Dodge vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Washington, ppd.

Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.

PAC-LM vs. Webster City, ccd.

Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.

West Liberty vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ppd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 4th.

West Marshall, State Center vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

Williamsburg vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 51, Audubon 41

Akron-Westfield 74, Harris-Lake Park 18

Ballard 46, Norwalk 15

Baxter 61, GMG, Garwin 22

Bedford 67, Essex 50

Bellevue 40, Cascade,Western Dubuque 38

Benton Community 61, Beckman, Dyersville 50

Bishop Garrigan 83, Belmond-Klemme 22

Boyden-Hull 55, George-Little Rock 41

CAM, Anita 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41

Camanche 83, Wilton 55

Carroll 61, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43

Center Point-Urbana 60, West Delaware, Manchester 24

Central Clinton, DeWitt 57, Solon 41

Central Elkader 65, West Central, Maynard 33

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52, West Lyon, Inwood 46

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, South Hardin 28

Clarksville 54, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 26

Clear Lake 56, Nevada 34

Collins-Maxwell 59, Colo-NESCO 31

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 49

Creston 67, Atlantic 65

Dallas Center-Grimes 57, ADM, Adel 26

Decorah 50, Kee, Lansing 22

Denison-Schleswig 55, MVAO-CO-U 17

Des Moines Christian 59, Central Decatur, Leon 22

Dike-New Hartford 56, Denver 31

East Union, Afton 55, Diagonal 25

Easton Valley 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 47

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, AGWSR, Ackley 53

Harlan 44, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42

Hinton 64, Trinity Christian High School 23

Holy Trinity 41, WACO, Wayland 39

Hudson 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20

Jesup 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Kingsley-Pierson 57, Lawton-Bronson 43

Knoxville 66, Van Meter 65

Lamoni 49, Murray 33

Lenox 61, Orient-Macksburg 11

Lynnville-Sully 60, Colfax-Mingo 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 38

MOC-Floyd Valley 61, Sheldon 45

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 98, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 44, Interstate 35,Truro 34

Montezuma 65, North Mahaska, New Sharon 36

Nashua-Plainfield 55, Rockford 30

Newell-Fonda 86, Western Christian 34

North Butler, Greene 30, Northwood-Kensett 26

North Fayette Valley 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 20

North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Midland, Wyoming 23

North Polk, Alleman 59, Pella 54

North Tama, Traer 55, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 4

Osage 68, Newman Catholic, Mason City 20

Oskaloosa 65, Davis County, Bloomfield 41

Panorama, Panora 50, Mount Ayr 32

Pella Christian 66, Albia 30

Pleasant Valley 53, Assumption, Davenport 50

Pleasantville 47, Melcher-Dallas 33

Red Oak 41, Clarinda 37

Regina, Iowa City 61, Tipton 44

Saint Ansgar 58, Central Springs 24

Sibley-Ocheyedan 42, Sioux Center 31

Sigourney 48, Tri-County, Thornburg 7

Sioux City, East 61, Spencer 58

South Central Calhoun 54, South Hamilton, Jewell 38

Southeast Valley 32, Madrid 23

Springville 37, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33

Stanton 56, Clarke, Osceola 38

Storm Lake 46, Sioux City, North 45

Treynor 52, IKM-Manning 39

Tri-Center, Neola 38, Riverside, Oakland 27

Underwood 42, Logan-Magnolia 32

Unity Christian 56, LeMars 37

Van Buren, Keosauqua 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 39

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 39

Wayne, Corydon 56, Twin Cedars, Bussey 23

West Bend-Mallard 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 30

West Branch 70, Durant-Bennett 33

West Burlington 70, Danville 37

West Hancock, Britt 88, Lake Mills 32

West Liberty 60, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48

West Sioux 58, South O’Brien, Paullina 48

Whiting 61, Heartland Christian 27

Winfield-Mount Union 36, Pekin 19

Woodbine 76, West Harrison, Mondamin 32

Woodbury Central, Moville 54, East Sac County 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bettendorf vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.

Chariton vs. Newton, ppd.

Clinton vs. Davenport, West, ppd.

English Valleys, North English vs. Keota, ppd.

Grundy Center vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd.

Highland, Riverside vs. Lone Tree, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.

Lisbon vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.

Marion vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, North, ppd.

Oskaloosa vs. Fairfield, ppd.

PAC-LM vs. Webster City, ccd.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Gilbert, ppd.

Solon vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.

Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.

Waukee vs. Des Moines, Lincoln, ccd.

