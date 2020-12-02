Trump expected to flex pardon powers on way out door

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates and lawyers anticipate a flurry of clemency action from President Donald Trump in the coming weeks that could test the limits of presidential pardon power. Trump is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations before he leaves office, including potentially members of his family, former aides and even himself. While it is not unusual for presidents to sign controversial pardons on their way out the door, Trump has made abundantly clear that he has no qualms about acting in the cases of friends and allies whom he believes have been treated unfairly.