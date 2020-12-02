TRACKING: Pleasant December weather

Today: Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the teens, but with lots of sunshine and a light north/northwest wind up to 5 mph, temperature will recover to the lower 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows not as chilly, in the upper teens to lower 20s. There will be a light northwest wind up to 5 mph.

Thursday: More sunshine is expected with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The wind will be west/northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday through the Weekend: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Our dry weather pattern is expected to continue through next week with temperatures generally in the 40s.

There are signals that the weather pattern will turn more active by the middle of the month. Stay with KWWL for updates.