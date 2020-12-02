TRACKING: Mild temps, sun and clouds mixed through the weekend

This Evening: It has been a gorgeous day with highs in the mid 40s and plenty of sunshine. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will cool quickly into the 20s.

Tonight: Skies remain clear this evening and much of tonight until the clouds roll in from the north after about 3 am. Before that happens, overnight lows will cool to the low 20s and upper teens before the clouds stabilize our temperatures. Winds will be west northwesterly around 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills will dip to the mid and upper teens.

Thursday: As we miss a system to our south, we might not be able to escape some of its clouds tomorrow. Skies will range from partly cloudy to partly sunny through the day. Highs will manage to make the upper 30s and low 40s for some but will be cooler than today. Winds will be southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s throughout the day.

Partly cloudy skies remain with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be westerly at 5 to 10 mph with wind chills in the upper teens.

Friday: We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s. Normal for this time of the year is the middle 30s.

Weekend: We should return to partly cloudy skies with highs remaining in the low 40s. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Monday through Wednesday: The quiet and mild weather continues with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will push into the mid 40s at least for Tuesday and Wednesday with lows warming as high as the low 30s.

End of the Week: Clouds look to return on Thursday with a chance for rain by Friday. Highs of course will cool into the 30s and we will kick off the weekend with a chance for some rain and snow.