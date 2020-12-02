TRACKING: A quiet & pleasant day

Today: Eastern Iowa will have another round of sunshine for today. We can’t rule out a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be pleasant and in the 40s. Northwest winds will be light.



Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for our overnight. Northwest winds will be around 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the teens to near 20 degrees.



Thursday: Another round of mostly sunny skies for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the north, to low 40s in the south.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies remain for Thursday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.



Friday: We end the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will steadily rise to the low to mid 40s.



Saturday looks pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will move back in on Sunday, with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s.