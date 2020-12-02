Rita Hart to challenge 2nd Congressional District results in U.S. House

WHEATLAND, Iowa (KWWL) -- Democrat Rita Hart has announced plans to challenge the certified election results in Iowa's Second Congressional District that have her losing to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by six votes.

Hart's campaign had until Wednesday to contest the election under Iowa law following Monday's certification of results. They plan to forgo further legal challenges in the state and appeal directly to the U.S. House of Representatives. A statement from the campaign says the quick timeline for a state elections contest, known as a "contest court" would not allow enough time to review the legally cast ballots that were not considered in the recount process, which the campaign claims, includes thousands of unexamined undervotes and overvotes. Under Iowa law, the contest court would be expected to decide who won by December 8th.

Instead, Hart's campaign says she plans to file a federal petition with the House Committee on Administration under the Federal Contested Elections Act in the coming weeks.

KWWL Political Analyst Chris Larimer said contest courts are not often used because it's rare that races are this close.

"It is a little unusual for Iowa, but I also don't think it is unusual to expect this to go forward with legal proceedings given how close it is," Larimer said.

Ultimately, the House does have the power to judge the elections of its members.

"That is also very rare to get to that point to have Congress weigh-in," Larimer said. "Then they are going to have to open up everything with regards to this race and really look at it. They would only make that decision to do so and really try to challenge that if they felt like there was something that didn't proceed fairly."

"When the recount process began more than two weeks ago, Rita Hart was down by 47 votes. Since then, more Iowans’ ballots have been counted and Rita has continuously gained ground, narrowing the gap to a mere 6 votes, Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said. "While that recount considered more votes, limitations in Iowa law mean there are more legally cast votes left to be counted. With a margin this small, it is critical that we take this next step to ensure Iowans’ ballots that were legally cast are counted. In the weeks to come, we will file a petition with the House Committee on Administration requesting that these votes be counted, and we hope that Mariannette Miller-Meeks will join us in working to ensure that every Iowans’ voice is heard."

The race is the closest for a U.S. House seat since 1984 and the tightest in Iowa since 1916. The race tightened considerably from the 47 vote lead Miller-Meeks had after election night. Over the past several weeks, all 24 of the counties in the Second Congressional District recounted all votes cast in the race. The district-wide recount cut the lead to single digits and led to several disagreements between the two campaigns over how the process should have worked. Miller-Meeks declared victory following Clinton County's recount on Saturday, the last county to complete their recount.

Larimer said he is hard-pressed to find anything like the twist and turns of this Second Congressional District race in Iowa history. He compared it to the 2012 Iowa Caucus when votes from eight precincts were added 16 days after the fact, giving Rick Santorum the victory over Mitt Romney.

Larimer said the razor thin margin should serve as a lesson to us all.

"Your vote matters. Even in a race where it may seem there are hundreds of thousands of votes, your vote does matter."