Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Zafarullah Khan Jamali, a veteran Pakistani politician who served as the country’s prime minister from 2002 to 2004 has died at a hospital, days after suffering a heart attack. He was 76. Jamali served as prime minister during the tenure of ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf. He resigned over differences on several political issues with Musharraf, who is currently living in self-imposed exiled in Dubai. Jamali was a soft-spoken person known for his decency in politics. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and other politicians have conveyed their condolences to Jamali’s family over his passing.