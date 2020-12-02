Oklahoma’s 40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie

(CNN) -- One Oklahoma town is getting a "leg up" on the holiday spirit.

It's a leg lamp, very much like the one that became famous in the movie "A Christmas Story." Except this one is 40-feet tall.

It's displayed as part of the annual festival of light in Chickasha, about 40-miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The idea is the brainchild of a local economic council official, who says he hopes it gives travelers a good reason to stop in Chickasha.

The festival, which also includes a 70-foot Christmas tree, will be up through the end of the month.