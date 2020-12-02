NEW OVERNIGHT: Man leads deputy on high-speed chase through Linn and Jones counties

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a high-speed chase.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a deputy tried to pull over a car for going 65 mph in a 20 mph zone, at 4th St. N and Commercial St. in Central City.

The driver sped off northbound on Hwy 13, reaching speeds of 90 mph, according to authorities. The car then traveled east on D62, reaching speeds of 85 mph, before continuing into Jones County.



A Monticello police officer deployed a tire deflation device at D62 and Stone Bridge Rd. The driver was pulled over a short distance later.

The driver was identified as Hunter Campbell, 37, of Lisbon.

He was taken to Linn County Jail on charges of Eluding, OWI 3rd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying Weapons and multiple traffic offenses.

Monticello police, Jones County Sheriff's Office, Delaware County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted.