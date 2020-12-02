Sheriff’s Office: Maynard man arrested for having active meth lab

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that led to the discovery of an active meth lab.

On November 24 at 5:13 a.m., deputies on patrol discovered a burglary to a camper that was parked in rural Fayette.

After investigating, they arrested Dalton Bunn, 22, of Maynard.

The Sheriff's Office served two search warrants on the car Bunn was driving and his home. Authorities searched his home and discovered he had an active meth lab in an outbuilding. The county lab team and the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office assisted.

Bunn is charged with the manufacturing of a controlled substance. He is also charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree, burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree. He was taken to Fayette County Jail where he was released the next day by the courts to pre-trial services.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests could be made.