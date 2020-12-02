Manchester police remind residents of snow removal guidelines

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- December is here and Manchester police chief James Hauschild is reminding you about snow removal guidelines in the city.

Manchester has ordinances for parking restrictions, allowing workers to remove snow from the downtown and emergency snow routes efficiently. Even/odd parking restrictions allow workers to clear snow from residential streets.

EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES

1. East and West Main Street from the east corporate limits west to west corporate limits

2. North and South Franklin Street from the north corporate limits south to and including the intersection of East Marion Street

3. From the corporate limits at Burrington Road and State Highway 13 to and including the intersection of South Fifth Street and West Marion Street

4. West Marion Street from and including its intersection with South Fifth Street east to and including its intersection with South Franklin Street

5. North and South Brewer Street from and including its intersection with East Fayette Street south to and including its intersection with East Delaware Street.

6. Bailey Drive from and including its intersection with East Main Street south to the south corporate limits.

NO PARKING 2 A.M. TO 6 A.M. IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA

1. East Delaware Street from and including its intersection with South Franklin Street east to and including its intersection with South Brewer Street

2. West and East Fayette Street from the municipal parking lot east to and including its intersection with North Brewer Street

3. North and South Madison Street from and including its intersection with East Fayette Street south to and including its intersection with East Delaware Street

4. North and South Tama Street from and including its intersection with East Fayette Street south to and including its intersection with East Delaware Street.

RESIDENTIAL PARKING

Alternate side parking will be in effect in the residential areas whenever the "Street Superintendent" decides weather or road conditions may impede traffic.

They may declare that alternative side parking regulations are in effect and thereby prohibit “vehicular” parking between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

You can park your car in an area that is not prohibited by other parking regulations within the city during snow removal. A car may be parked on the even side of a street if the calendar date is an even number date at 10 p.m. that evening, or a car may be parked on the odd side of a street if the calendar date is an odd number date at 10 p.m.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

The city will post the parking restrictions for snow removal on the city's website or the Manchester police Facebook page.