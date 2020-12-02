Congress swats back Trump’s veto threat of defense bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is closing out his relationship with Congress with one more jab. He’s threatening to veto a hugely popular defense bill unless lawmakers clamp down on big tech companies he says are biased against him. It’s one more example of the president’s willingness to undercut Congress, even in his final months. Conservatives — and some Democrats — say the social media giants treat them unfairly. But they don’t want the issue upending the defense bill, which Congress has passed unfailingly for half a century. Republican and Democratic leaders on the House and Senate Armed Services committees say enough is enough.