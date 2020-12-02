Israel transfers $1B to cash-strapped Palestinian Authority

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has transferred over $1 billion in taxes and customs duties it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority after a six-month hiatus in which the Palestinians had severed ties with Israel over its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians resumed contacts with Israel last month following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. election. Biden is opposed to annexation and has promised a more evenhanded approach to the conflict. The taxes are a key source of revenue for the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and was forced to cut the salaries it pays to tens of thousands of civil servants.