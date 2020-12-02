Iowa Women beat Drake 103-97 in a shootout

DES MOINES(KWWL)--Iowa Hawkeye freshman Cailin Clark scored a 30 points and dished out 13 assists as the Hawks beat Drake 103-97 in a shootout at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. The Hawkeyes Monica Czinano scored a career high 27 as Iowa rallied late to pick up its second win of the season.

Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures, including Clark (30), Czinano (27), and sophomore McKenna Warnock (20).

Up Next: Iowa hosts its first Big Ten matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. (CT), and the game will stream on BTN+.