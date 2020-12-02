Iowa City earns perfect score for LGBTQ inclusivity for seventh straight year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Iowa City has earned its seventh consecutive perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index (MEI) for LGBTQ inclusion from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

This is the 9th year the HRC has ranked cities on LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law, policy, and services.

“I am proud to see that Iowa City has once again received a perfect score in the Municipal Equity Index. Although I know that Iowa City is a great place to call home, this high ranking provides clear evidence of the support and value that our community shows for our LGBTQ community.” Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague

A score of 100 is considered perfect on the index, but more bonus points may be earned in categories to push a score above 100.

In the 2019 MEI, Iowa City's score with the bonus points included is 112. Cedar Rapids and Dubuque also had perfect scores with total scores of 102 and 100 respectively. Waterloo was far below perfect, with a score of 59.

You can find the full scorecards of each city here.