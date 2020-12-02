Fareway partnering with U.S. Marine Corps to benefit Toys for Tots

(KWWL) -- Fareway is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps on their 2020 Toys for Tots campaign, collecting new, unwrapped toys and allowing customers to round-up their purchase to the next dollar to benefit the program.

Toys for Tots provides toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season. All of Fareway's 124 locations are participating now through Dec. 24.

"We are proud to continue the tradition of Toys for Tots in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps," Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said. "Our customers always go above and beyond to donate both unwrapped toys and monetary proceeds, and their help this holiday season will provide during what has been a difficult year for many children and their families."

"We are thankful to Fareway for their support of the Toys for Tots campaign," U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Garofalo said. "We truly wouldn’t be able to reach as many children in local areas without the help of Fareway and its generous customers."

In 2019, the U.S. Marine Corps reported campaign proceeds topped more than $233,450 and 6,735 toys were collected, making it one of the biggest campaigns in the country, according to Toys for Tots Headquarters in Washington, D.C.