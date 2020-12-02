Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker asks Europe to provide ‘safe haven’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who is visiting Denmark is urging European nations to allow protesters in Hong Kong “a safe haven.” Ted Hui said Wednesday that “it is important that the world knows that Hong Kong is no longer a free city.” Hui, a former legislator who was arrested in May, was able to get his passport back from Chinese authorities after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. Activists have accused the Hong Kong government and the central Chinese government in Beijing of tightening control over the semi-autonomous territory in response to demands for more democracy.