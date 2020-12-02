Dec. 2: Almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 4,816 recoveries, 22 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,964 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 233,866.

The state's website says that of the 233,866 people who have tested positive, 142,249 have recovered. This is 4,816 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The state is reporting 22 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,449.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (142,249) and the number of deaths (2,449) from the total number of cases (233,866) shows there are currently 89,168 active positive cases in the state.

There were 181 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,162, which is down from 1,172. Of those hospitalizations, 226 are in the ICU (down from 235 yesterday) and 131 are on ventilators (down from 144 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 6,897 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,222,572 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,964 positive tests divided by 6,897 tests given) is 42.9 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 71 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 11,723 cases in the county (10,975 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 748 Serology positive cases). There have been 296 more recoveries since Tuesday, leaving a total of 6,845 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 137 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 173 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 14,590 cases. There have been 58 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,595 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 190 deaths. There are 75 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.3 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 77 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 9,740 reported cases. There have been 146 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 6,536 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 37 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 73 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 9,349 reported cases. There were 111 more recoveries reported for a total of 6,229. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 93 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.4 percent.

