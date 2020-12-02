COVID-19 accelerates no-exam trend in life insurance

Social distancing mandates have hindered the medical exams that are often required for life insurance applications. As a result, insurers increasingly use big data to decide who gets life insurance and at what price. In a process called accelerated underwriting, they consider factors like your health history, driving record and shopping habits. There’s typically no medical exam, but you may pay more and get fewer options. When you shop for life insurance, be sure to ask how the policy is priced. If speed is your priority, an instant-answer policy may be right for you. If price and flexibility matter more, full medical underwriting may be a better fit.