Cornell College partners with Posse to support student leaders

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KWWL) - Cornell College is one of only 60 select schools chosen to partner with a national organization, Posse, to support the world’s next multicultural generation of leaders.

Posse selects top-tier colleges to team up with and is known for bringing student-leaders with diverse backgrounds to its partner campuses.

The partnership provides full tuition for 10 students that are apart of the posse program.

Wendy Beckemeyer / Vice President for Enrollment Management

"We are helping provide diverse students to find colleges and have a successful experience. One of the biggest challenges is to find a college but allows students to get the experience, persist and graduate," Vice President for Enrollment Management Wendy Beckemeyer said.

How the program works:

Cornell provides full scholarships to a diverse team of 10 students–a Posse–each year.

Posse recruits high achieving student-leaders from high schools across the U.S.

Posse holds three rounds of interviews and meetings to name finalists.

Cornell’s admission team narrows the final pool of candidates to 10 students.

Cornell faculty and staff members will be selected to mentor and work with each new class of Posse students.

Cornell College has a student body of around 1,000 students.

80% of the student body come from out of state, and 20-percent of entering students are students of color.

Beckemeyer says posse scholars will be welcomed to a diverse student body.

"Even though we already offer a lot of great opportunities for students, we want to continue to look for ways to be an even more welcoming and diverse place," Beckemeyer said.

The organization started in 1989 after one student said, “I never would’ve dropped out of college if I’d had my posse with me.” During the COVID-19 Pandemic, posse increased their reach to include students nationwide. Previously, the focus would be on reaching scholars from one urban area.

Posse Foundation President and Founder, Deborah Bilal, says Cornell College will be amongst the first institutions to go through the new system first hand.

"Cornell College said we love this idea, we want to be one of the first institutions that's going to take a geographically diverse posse. A posse that's going to be recruited from all these posses where we haven't recruited before," Bilal said.

Cornell College over the next months will be solidifying the candidate pool down to 10 students who will come onto campus Fall 2021.