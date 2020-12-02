City Council halts plans to develop farmland into new neighborhood

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City City Council is dubiously considering a plan to extend its city limits by 196 acres, turning current farmland into new homes in the coming years.

The council voted 4-2 against the measure Tuesday night, with one member saying she wasn't ready to vote. The project ended up being deferred to the next meeting on December 15.

Councilors will discuss their concerns with the Planning and Zoning Commission and will likely vote again on the matter in two weeks.

Several councilmembers felt the project was needless "urban sprawl".

"I see this as putting a burden on our fire department and our transit department," councilwoman Pauline Taylor said Tuesday.

The land is located west of Highway 218, south of Rohret Road, and north of Highway 1. It's southwest of the current city limits.

Zoning maps of the proposed project site, outlined with the dotted white line.

The project, being called "Carson Farms", is in its very early stages. Local developer MMS Consultants says it will eventually be a mixed-use neighborhood with more than just single-family homes.

"That would be ideal; is that it would be a very walkable and complete expression of a community," councilman John Thomas said, who voted against the project.

Thomas says he can see Iowa City is expanding but doesn't know if a development like this will solve anything.

"I would like to get a better understanding of what we project our population to be over the next ten years and where this project might fit," Thomas said.

Councilors Laura Bergus and Susan Mims voted for the project. They were understanding that the development may not be fully thought out yet but felt this vote of confidence would speed-up the process.

"I understand the concern with 'we don't want to rush ahead', but we want the opportunity to grow in one of the only places where we can grow," Bergus said.

City Manager Geoff Fruin told the council that "in-fill" opportunities for development in existing city limits were "few and far between".