Skip to Content

Changes in KWWL’s Wednesday programming due to the Steelers-Ravens game

2:22 pm Top Stories

(KWWL) -- There will be several changes in KWWL's programming on Wednesday afternoon as the Ravens and Steelers play in a postponed NFL game at 2:40 CT.

You can watch the game on KWWL 7.1 or online here.

These other changes will take place:

  • Jeopardy! at 4 p.m. will air on The CW 7.2
  • Inside Edition at 4:30 p.m. will air on The CW 7.2
  • KWWL News at 5 will air on The CW 7.2
  • KWWL News at 6 will air after the game on 7.1 and will "collapse" to fit time.

You will also be able to watch KWWL's evening newscasts on our livestream.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Pearce

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

Skip to content