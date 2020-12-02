Changes in KWWL’s Wednesday programming due to the Steelers-Ravens game

(KWWL) -- There will be several changes in KWWL's programming on Wednesday afternoon as the Ravens and Steelers play in a postponed NFL game at 2:40 CT.

You can watch the game on KWWL 7.1 or online here.

These other changes will take place:

Jeopardy! at 4 p.m. will air on The CW 7.2

Inside Edition at 4:30 p.m. will air on The CW 7.2

KWWL News at 5 will air on The CW 7.2

KWWL News at 6 will air after the game on 7.1 and will "collapse" to fit time.

You will also be able to watch KWWL's evening newscasts on our livestream.