Changes in KWWL’s Wednesday programming due to the Steelers-Ravens game
(KWWL) -- There will be several changes in KWWL's programming on Wednesday afternoon as the Ravens and Steelers play in a postponed NFL game at 2:40 CT.
You can watch the game on KWWL 7.1 or online here.
These other changes will take place:
- Jeopardy! at 4 p.m. will air on The CW 7.2
- Inside Edition at 4:30 p.m. will air on The CW 7.2
- KWWL News at 5 will air on The CW 7.2
- KWWL News at 6 will air after the game on 7.1 and will "collapse" to fit time.
You will also be able to watch KWWL's evening newscasts on our livestream.