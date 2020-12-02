Brazilian bank robbers seize another city, sow chaos, death

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Heavily armed bank robbers have invaded another Brazilian city — this time Cameta in the Amazon — just one day after criminals struck another mid-sized city on the opposite side of the country. Video posted to social media showed roughly a dozen hostages being led in a line away from a city plaza and shots ringing out in the night. Local media reported that a military police station was also attacked, preventing officers from responding to the robbery of a Bank of Brazil branch. Cameta’s mayor said one hostage, a young man, had been killed during the invasion and issued condolences to his family.