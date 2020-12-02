Black Hawk County Health Department released COVID-19 vaccine survey

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – The Black Hawk County Health Department wants to know if you will get the COVID-19 vaccine once it is made available.

The health department released a survey Wednesday, December 2, that will staff gauge the demand for the vaccine and identify areas where the community has questions about the vaccine.

When you take the survey, you are not required to answer every question and can skip question you would prefer not to answer. No identifiable information is being collected and answers are anonymous.

The survey is available here.

