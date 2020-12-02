Be a Santa to a Senior returns to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- For more than 15 years, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has provided gifts to seniors in the Cedar Rapids area.

While the holidays may look a little different this year, the program’s mission of spreading joy is more important than ever as many seniors are facing increased isolation due to the pandemic. The program, sponsored by sponsored by Home Instead, is made possible with the support of local volunteers, community members, nonprofits, and businesses.

This year, program coordinators are making adjustments with the safety of donors, seniors and volunteers in mind. Extra precautions will be taken so gifts can be safely collected and delivered to seniors in need.

"The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community," Karen Huber, owner of the Cedar Rapids Home Instead office said. "Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever."

Community members can visit a participating location now through Dec. 11 and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

"We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure seniors feel connected this year," Huber said. "This year we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors, and we are grateful for the community’s participation."

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Hy-Vee 4035 Mt Vernon Rd SE Cedar Rapids

Hy-Vee 5050 Edgewood Rd NE Cedar Rapids

Hy-Vee Lindale Mall 379 Collins Road NE Cedar Rapids

Hy-Vee Oakland Road 3235 Oakland Rd NE Cedar Rapids

KMRY Radio Station 1957 Blairs Ferry Rd NE Cedar Rapids

Linn County Offices 935 2nd St Sw Cedar Rapids

For more information about the program, click here or call 319-247-04000 Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.