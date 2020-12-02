Skip to Content

Authorities investigating after structure fire in Cedar Rapids

New
10:41 pm Cedar Rapids NewsNewsTop Stories

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Crews responded to the 300 block of 17th St SE on the report of a fire. Upon arrival, they found a 3 story structure with heavy fire on the outside.

The main body of fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Crews remained on the scene for more than 2 hours to fully extinguish the fire, and remove smoke from the building.

Four people were in the building at the time of the fire. None required medical attention.

Author Profile Photo

KWWL

Skip to content