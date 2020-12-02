Authorities investigating after structure fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Crews responded to the 300 block of 17th St SE on the report of a fire. Upon arrival, they found a 3 story structure with heavy fire on the outside.

The main body of fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

Crews remained on the scene for more than 2 hours to fully extinguish the fire, and remove smoke from the building.

Four people were in the building at the time of the fire. None required medical attention.