2020 monthly US climate ranks

Recently I wrote up an article detailing how the globe is likely heading for a top-3 warmest year in 2020. (While November is over, analysis is still taking place and is not available yet. I'll update the story when it becomes available.)

In 2019, the United States were not as scorching as the rest of the globe, although we did see a warmer than normal year. Temperatures averaged 52.7°F, about 0.7°F above the 20th century average. This ranked in the top third warmest years on record (34th out of 125 years) and was the coolest year since 2014.

How has the United States fared so far this year? Here is the month by month breakdown out of 126 years on record:

January - 5th warmest on record

February - 30th warmest on record

March - 10th warmest on record

April - 74th warmest on record

May - 46th warmest on record

June - 24th warmest on record

July - 11th warmest on record

August - 3rd warmest on record

September - 37th warmest on record

October - 60th warmest on record

November - Not available yet





















The 2020 national year to date (YTD) rank from January to October (10 months) is the sixth warmest on record so far. This is the warmest since the 2017 YTD with an average temperature of 57.04°F, tying the 2006 YTD.

The national climate trend shows an increasing temperature trend since records began in 1895. The trend is moving upwards at +0.15°F/decade.