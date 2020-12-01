Years after coming out, gay athletes upset by lack of change

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — David Kopay and Ian Roberts both took giant leaps of faith when they came out. Kopay is a 78-year-old former National Football League running back living in Palm Springs, California and known as the first professional athlete to reveal he was gay. That was in 1975 after his NFL career ended. In 1995 Roberts became the first high-profile Australian sportsperson to come out as gay. Some 45 years after Kopay’s disclosure, and 25 after Roberts’, both men are united in their disappointment that a higher proportion of gay athletes haven’t come out publicly, and that homophobic language on the sporting fields is still a sad reality.