Wrestling Legend Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom next week

IOWA CITY (KWWL)--Wrestling legend Dan Gable will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House on Monday, December 7th, according to Jim Miller Executive Director of the Dan Gable Wrestling Museum.

Miller says Gable and an entourage of 23 people mostly family will be flying to Washington, D.C. to attend the event.

The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m. CT).

Gable, a Waterloo native, is a 1972 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time NCAA at Iowa State. Following his competitive career, Gable led the Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling programs to a record 15 NCAA Team Titles before retiring in 1997.

President Donald Trump announced during an Iowa campaign visit in October that Gable would be the first wrestler to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.